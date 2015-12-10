Dec 10 Ovs SpA :

* 9-Month 2015/16 EBITDA 118.2 million euros ($129.52 million) versus 101.8 million euros a year ago, an increase of 16.1 percent

* 9-Month 2015/16 sales 948.7 million euros versus 876.8 million euros a year ago, an increase of 8.2 percent

* "In view of this, management is confident that the full-year 2015 will have an outcome in line with the assumed growth target" - CEO

