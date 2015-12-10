BRIEF-India's Hatsun Agro Product posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 433 million rupees versus loss 167.9 million rupees year ago
Dec 10 Ovs SpA :
* 9-Month 2015/16 EBITDA 118.2 million euros ($129.52 million) versus 101.8 million euros a year ago, an increase of 16.1 percent
* 9-Month 2015/16 sales 948.7 million euros versus 876.8 million euros a year ago, an increase of 8.2 percent
* "In view of this, management is confident that the full-year 2015 will have an outcome in line with the assumed growth target" - CEO
Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9126 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 433 million rupees versus loss 167.9 million rupees year ago
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016