S.Korean stocks end at record high on French election relief, won firmer
SEOUL, May 8 South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday as centrist Emmanuel Macron's French presidential election win boosted risk appetite.
Dec 10 Obducat AB :
* Receives order from IMTEK at University of Freiburg in Germany for supply of a Quickstep QS S 200 SM lift-off system
* Quickstep system is planned to be delivered in Q2 2016
* Order value amounts to about 1.6 million Swedish crowns ($189,051.55)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4633 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 8 South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday as centrist Emmanuel Macron's French presidential election win boosted risk appetite.
* SELLS 228,463 SUBSCRIPTIONS IN APRIL 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)