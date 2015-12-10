BRIEF-Nasdaq Stockholm orders Oscar Properties to pay fine of SEK 410,000
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
Dec 10 Pernod Ricard SA
CEO for Americas Philippe Dreano tells a conference call:
* The holiday season in the U.S. started on a strong footing.
* Pernod Ricard depletion numbers for November in U.S. were "quite robust"
* "We feel good for the holiday season"
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)