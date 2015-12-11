BRIEF-Dell Inc says Salesforce expands relationship with Dell
* Salesforce expands relationship with Dell, signs multi-year commitment to use Dell EMC Infrastructure and Dell laptops
Dec 11 Elma Electronic AG :
* Tedy Kratenstein, president of Elma Europe and member of group executive board, has informed yesterday that he will be leaving Elma group as of May 31, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1Nfp9im Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agreement between MSD France and Cegedim SRH sets up innovative partnership arrangement for managing regulatory compliance in the life sciences Source text: http://bit.ly/2q34Phn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)