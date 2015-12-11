BRIEF-Poxel cash position at March 31 at EUR 38.8 mln
* As of March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were EUR 38.8 million ($42.6 million)
Dec 11 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Announces that it has been awarded a gold prize for an abstract on the Phase I/IIA trial of its ALLOB allogeneic cell therapy in delayed-union fractures of long bones at Cells Orthopedics Conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* As of March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were EUR 38.8 million ($42.6 million)
* Q1 revenue EUR 117.5 million ($128.9 million) versus EUR 106.5 million year ago