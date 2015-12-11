EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian currency, stocks down on political concerns

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 4 Brazil's currency and stocks fell on Thursday on bets that President Michel Temer's government could find it harder than expected to pass key austerity measures in Congress. Temer's proposal to reform the country's social security system cleared a committee vote on Wednesday but still faced an uphill battle. Presidential aides said the government was not certain it had secured the two-thirds vote needed to approve the bill in a ful