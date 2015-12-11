BRIEF-Bookrunner says books are covered for Colonial's capital increase, pricing guidance to follow
* Colonial: Bookrunner says books are covered, pricing guidance to follow (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Dec 11 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Denies and rejects all liability against its shareholder Fubon Financial Holdings and considers allegations without merit
* Does not intend to further comment on this matter and will make future announcements if and when appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will probably meet operational targets for this year even if uncertainty over an economic and credit market recovery in Brazil persists, Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher said on Thursday.