Dec 11 Standard Chartered Plc

* company today announces that it has received valid acceptances in respect of 705,037,960 new ordinary shares representing approximately 96.79 per cent. Of new ordinary shares offered to qualifying shareholders pursuant to company's fully underwritten 2 for 7 rights issue announced on 3 november 2015.

* See nL3N1401XU for further detail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)