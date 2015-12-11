BRIEF-TIME UNVEILS BRAND EXTENSIONS AND NEW PRODUCTS AT NEWFRONTS
* TIME INC UNVEILS DIVERSE SLATE OF PROGRAMMING, BRAND EXTENSIONS AND NEW PRODUCTS AT NEWFRONTS
Dec 11 Schneider Electric SE
* Announces it has obtained all required regulatory approvals and subsequently finalized the sale of Juno to Acuity Brands, Inc for a consideration of about $385 million (about 350 million euros)
* Says the transaction will generate a capital loss of up to $300 million (about 270 million euros)
* Such loss will be excluded from the basis of calculation for Schneider Electric's 2015 dividend
* Chevron Corp - On Nov 18, 2016, co received an administrative order from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency