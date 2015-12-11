Dec 11 Publity AG :
* Intends to increase its 20 million euros ($21.91 million)
3.5 pct convertible bond 2015/2020
* To increase volume of its 20 million euros 3.5 pct
convertible bond issued in Nov. 2015 by further private
placement of up to 10 million euros with institutional
investors
* Under assumption that volume of convertible bond is
increased to 30 million euros, it would be convertible in up to
638,297 shares of Publity at an initial conversion price of
47.00 euros
* Proceeds from transaction are planned to be used for
co-investments as part of Publity's joint ventures
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9127 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)