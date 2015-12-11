Dec 11 ScandiDos AB :

* Gets 3 million Swedish crown ($353,157.23) grant from Vinnova

* Contribution will be utilized over a period of 1.5 years to develop a complementary product in existing product range within the company's Delta4 family Source text for Eikon:

