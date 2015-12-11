BRIEF-Poxel cash position at March 31 at EUR 38.8 mln
* As of March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were EUR 38.8 million ($42.6 million)
Dec 11 ScandiDos AB :
* Gets 3 million Swedish crown ($353,157.23) grant from Vinnova
* Contribution will be utilized over a period of 1.5 years to develop a complementary product in existing product range within the company's Delta4 family Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4948 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue EUR 117.5 million ($128.9 million) versus EUR 106.5 million year ago