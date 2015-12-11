BRIEF-Dell Inc says Salesforce expands relationship with Dell
* Salesforce expands relationship with Dell, signs multi-year commitment to use Dell EMC Infrastructure and Dell laptops
Dec 11 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
* Sees HEPS and core earnings per share for six months ended Nov 30 2015 are expected to increase by more than 20 pct
* Sees H1 minimum increase of HEPS from 42.73 cents to 51.28 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agreement between MSD France and Cegedim SRH sets up innovative partnership arrangement for managing regulatory compliance in the life sciences Source text: http://bit.ly/2q34Phn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)