Dec 11 Formpipe Software AB:

* Signs agreement with KMD A/S on sale of its consulting business for customer-specific solutions for Danish authorities

* Initial purchase price amounts to 3.2 million Danish crowns ($470,484.45)

* An additional payment of up to 3.5 million crowns, will fall out based on a few specific objectives for business in 2016

* Divested business includes employees and existing customer contracts and transition to KMD takes place immediately

