BRIEF-Telit says to place 11.59 million shares
* Proposed placing of up to 11,59 million new shares in telit communications plc
Dec 11 Formpipe Software AB :
* Signs agreement with KMD A/S on sale of its consulting business for customer-specific solutions for Danish authorities
* Initial purchase price amounts to 3.2 million Danish crowns ($470,484.45)
* An additional payment of up to 3.5 million crowns, will fall out based on a few specific objectives for business in 2016
* Divested business includes employees and existing customer contracts and transition to KMD takes place immediately
