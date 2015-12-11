BRIEF-Telit says to place 11.59 million shares
* Proposed placing of up to 11,59 million new shares in telit communications plc
Dec 11 Suntech SA :
* Its unit BillNet SA signs deal with Infinity Group Sp. z o.o. for delivery of network inventory system under project of broadband network for Eastern Poland - Podlaskie region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposed placing of up to 11,59 million new shares in telit communications plc
* Acquisition reinforces co's organic growth reported in 2016 and positive outlook seen at start of 2017