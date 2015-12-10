BRIEF-Cofina Q1 net profit down 35.4 pct year on year
* SAID ON FRIDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 20.6 MLN EUROS VS 22.6 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
Dec 10 Competition Tribunal:
* Vodacom/Neotel merger future process
* The merging parties will re-notify the merger in due course once those parties to whom the roaming offer has been made have responded
* The merging parties will re-notify the merger in due course once those parties to whom the roaming offer has been made have responded
* Within five days of the re-notification the tribunal will hold a pre-hearing with all the parties
SEOUL, May 8 South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday as centrist Emmanuel Macron's French presidential election win boosted risk appetite.