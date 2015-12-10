Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
Dec 10 Nordea Bank Ab says:
* Divestment of its merchant acquiring business to Nets completed.
* As previously communicated, the business was sold at a price of EUR 230 million on an enterprise value basis.
* Nordea's capital gain after tax on the transaction is approximately EUR 175 million.
* The capital gain after tax consists of approximately EUR 178 million recognised under Other operating income and approximately EUR 3 million accounted for under Income tax expense. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time Source:(http://bit.ly/2pScKgf) Further company coverage: