Dec 10 Nordea Bank Ab says:

* Divestment of its merchant acquiring business to Nets completed.

* As previously communicated, the business was sold at a price of EUR 230 million on an enterprise value basis.

* Nordea's capital gain after tax on the transaction is approximately EUR 175 million.

* The capital gain after tax consists of approximately EUR 178 million recognised under Other operating income and approximately EUR 3 million accounted for under Income tax expense. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)