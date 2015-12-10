BRIEF-Kuwait Investment Authority postpones sale of stake in Kuwait Investment Co
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time Source:(http://bit.ly/2pScKgf) Further company coverage:
Dec 10 International Personal Finance Plc
* Proposed amendments to Slovak consumer legislation
* IPF notes recently proposed revisions to various consumer legislation in Slovakia
* Reviewing draft amendments to assess extent to which its product structure would be affected by proposed changes
* If legislation is to become effective in its present form, IPF's current view is that it would have a material adverse financial impact on its Slovak business
* IPF will keep market updated and further details will be communicated in due course
* Changes would mean that all fees that IPF raises in connection with issuance of a loan would need to be levied at rates consistent with remuneration cap
* Very actively reviewing implications of these unexpected amendments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
