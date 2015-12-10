BRIEF-Kuwait Investment Authority postpones sale of stake in Kuwait Investment Co
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time Source:(http://bit.ly/2pScKgf) Further company coverage:
Dec 10 Warehouses Estates Belgium SCA :
* Reports FY operating income 13.8 million euros ($15.1 million) compared to 12.8 million euros a year ago
* FY net income is 13.7 million euros compared to 11.4 million euros a year ago
* Announces gross dividend of 3.44 euros per share, same as last year Source text: bit.ly/1Qy9gWH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time Source:(http://bit.ly/2pScKgf) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 8 The European Central Bank is close to replacing its negative view on whether the euro zone economy will reach growth targets with a neutral one, and should adjust its policy guidance accordingly, board member Yves Mersch said on Monday.