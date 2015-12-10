BRIEF-India's Hatsun Agro Product posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 433 million rupees versus loss 167.9 million rupees year ago
Dec 10 Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG :
* Announces issue of series 1218 bonds
* Issued 25,885 unsecured bearer series 1218 bonds at issue price of 1,000 euros
* Use of proceeds has not been indicated
* Redemption date is set on Dec. 10, 2018
* Total par value of bonds amounts to 25.9 million euros
* Bonds bear a yearly variable interest based on 6-month euribor increased by a margin of 375 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016