Dec 10 Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG :

* Announces issue of series 1218 bonds

* Issued 25,885 unsecured bearer series 1218 bonds at issue price of 1,000 euros

* Use of proceeds has not been indicated

* Redemption date is set on Dec. 10, 2018

* Total par value of bonds amounts to 25.9 million euros

* Bonds bear a yearly variable interest based on 6-month euribor increased by a margin of 375 basis points