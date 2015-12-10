Dec 10 Montagne et Neige Developpement SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 22.6 million euros ($24.73 million) compared to 19.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 current operating loss is 3.9 million euros compared to loss of 7.4 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss group share is 3.8 million euros compared to loss of 7.6 million euros a year ago

* Says H1 performance enables to anticipate profitable FY 2015/2016 Source text: bit.ly/1NPqt93 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)