BRIEF-Bookrunner says books are covered for Colonial's capital increase, pricing guidance to follow
* Colonial: Bookrunner says books are covered, pricing guidance to follow (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Dec 11 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* René Zahnd will take over the position of chief executive officer of Swiss Prime Site AG from Markus Graf as at Jan. 1, 2016
* Has decided to nominate Markus Graf as future member of the board Source text - bit.ly/1OWsfZd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will probably meet operational targets for this year even if uncertainty over an economic and credit market recovery in Brazil persists, Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher said on Thursday.