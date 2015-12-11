Dec 11 Marine Harvest Asa says:
* Marine Harvest to build a new greenfield feed factory in
Scotland
* The investment is estimated to approximately GBP 80
million and will be phased over the years 2016-2018, with
approximately 95% of the capital expenditure falling within
2017-2018.
* Marine Harvest says factory is expected to have a total
capacity of around 170,000 tonnes of feed, with potential for
further expansion.
* The investment is subject to acquiring land, obtaining
relevant permissions and consents.
* The construction phase is planned to commence in 2017 and
expected completion of the feed plant during the first
* half of 2018.
* Marine Harvest says investment is expected to yield good
results, with a capital return target in range of 15%.
* Says decision is based on the success of the feed factory
at Bjugn in Norway.
* Marine Harvest says to consider expanding business
activity into service vessels.
* There are a substantial number of vessels operating in
connection with Marine Harvest today. These vessels are for
example work boats, well boats and feed boats.
* Marine Harvest sees this as an opportunity to
streamline production and cut costs associated with the
area.
* Marine Harvest will now explore in detail the options
within this business segment and we will hire a COO within
"Marine Harvest Shipping" in 2016.
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)