Dec 11 Pandox AB :
* Eiendomsspar AS, CGS Holding AS and Helene Sundt AS reorganize their holdings in Pandox AB
(publ)
* Following reorganizations, Eiendomsspar AS will indirectly own about 29.75 pct of shares
and 39.75 pct of votes in Pandox
* CGS Holding AS and Helene Sundt AS will each indirectly own about 14.88 pct of shares and
19.88 pct of votes in Pandox
* Shareholders have initiated reorganization process whereby SU-ES AB will be de-merged and
its ownership in Pandox divided between shareholders
* No shares will be sold or acquired by shareholders as a result of transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)