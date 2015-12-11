Dec 11 Pandox AB :

* Eiendomsspar AS, CGS Holding AS and Helene Sundt AS reorganize their holdings in Pandox AB (publ)

* Following reorganizations, Eiendomsspar AS will indirectly own about 29.75 pct of shares and 39.75 pct of votes in Pandox

* CGS Holding AS and Helene Sundt AS will each indirectly own about 14.88 pct of shares and 19.88 pct of votes in Pandox

* Shareholders have initiated reorganization process whereby SU-ES AB will be de-merged and its ownership in Pandox divided between shareholders

* No shares will be sold or acquired by shareholders as a result of transaction

