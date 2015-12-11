BRIEF-Quest for Growth reports NAV per share of 10.18 euros at April 30
* NAV per share on April 30, 2017 was € 10.18 vs NAV per share € 8.91 on Dec. 31, 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pdeCxe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 11 Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S :
* Says new share offering has been fully subscribed for
* Subscription price was 2.50 Danish crowns per share corresponding to total proceeds of 165,180,000 crowns ($24.25 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8102 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NAV per share on April 30, 2017 was € 10.18 vs NAV per share € 8.91 on Dec. 31, 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pdeCxe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To carry out capital increase in maximum nominal amount of up to 89.1 million euros ($97.79 million) by issuance of shares representing up to 9.99 percent of current share capital