BRIEF-Sqli acquires Swedish digital agency Star Republic
* Acquisition reinforces co's organic growth reported in 2016 and positive outlook seen at start of 2017
Dec 11 Trinity Mirror Plc :
* Update in relation to phone hacking
* Has been confirmed to us today that no further action will be taken in relation to these matters
* Await outcome of court of appeal hearing with regard to civil claims in relation to phone hacking For the full story on the matter: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Acquires Davinsi Labs and strengthens its position on growing cyber security market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)