BRIEF-PCC Exol plans 0.13 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* Recommends 0.13 zloty ($0.03)per share for FY 2016 dividend
Dec 11 Havfisk ASA :
* Says won the lawsuit brought by Hermes AS regarding an agreement to sell a vessel and quotas
* Judgement fell at Dec. 11, 2015 and concluded that Havfisk is acquitted for the entire claim, and is awarded legal costs
Saline, Mich. - May 4 Automakers could be betting on a potential boost in demand from a new federal infrastructure program to boost sagging sales and clear inventories of cars and trucks, the head of Toyota Motor Corp's North American operations said on Thursday.