Dec 11 Cembra Money Bank AG :
* Reduction of maximum interest rate will have no impact on
results for current financial year 2015
* Bank is expecting reported EPS of between 4.70 Swiss
francs ($4.78) and 4.90 Swiss francs for 2015 as announced
previously
* In order to mitigate potential consequences, bank has
defined a set of measures which will be introduced in short and
medium term
* It is expected that impact for business year 2016 will be
limited
* It will have on like for like basis compared to mid-point
of 2015 EPS guidance range (4.80 Swiss francs) estimated
negative impact on EPS of 10 pct or 0.47 Swiss francs
respectively, when fully phased in over next 36 months
* Will reassess if necessary its pay-out target range in
due course in order to ensure a sustainable dividend policy
($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs)
