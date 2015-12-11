Dec 11 (Reuters) -
* Vivendi decided that it will abstain from voting on the
resolution related to the plan to convert telecom italia savings
shares into ordinary shares at the telecoms operator's
shareholders meeting to be held on december 15, 2015
* Vivendi questions the fairness of the proposed conversion
ratio. In particular, the group is not convinced that the cash
payment of 9.5 euro cents required to convert a saving share
into an ordinary share is fully justified
* Vivendi notes the absence of a fairness opinion with
respect to the holders of ordinary shares, who would be
significantly diluted in this transaction.
