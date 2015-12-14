Dec 14 Tiger Brands Ltd
* Agreement between Tiger Brands and Dangote Industries
limited and withdrawal of cautionary
* Parties have reached agreement regarding terms of a
"transaction"
* DIL will provide tbcg with an immediate cash injection of
n10 billion (r0.7 billion)
* Tiger co will divest of its 65.7 pct shareholding in TBCG
to DIL for $1, write off its shareholder loans to TBCG with an
approximate value of r0.7 billion
* Former directors of TBCG, namely Messrs Olakunle Alake,
Arnold Ekpe and Asue Ighodalo have agreed to rejoin board of
TBCG
* tiger Brands and Dangote Industries Limited ("DIL")
(collectively, " parties") have been in discussions in respect
of Tiger Brands' shareholding in TBCG
* Transaction will ensure that TBCG is maintained as a
viable going concern, able to retain its employees and meet its
obligations to its stakeholders
* Given losses that have been sustained by tbcg since its
acquisition by tiger brands, transaction will have a positive
impact on tiger brands' earnings in future
* Will assume and settle outstanding debt guaranteed on
behalf of TBCG, amounting to n5.6 billion (r0.4 billion)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: