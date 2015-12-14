BRIEF-Matrix service sees FY earnings per share $0.00
* Says consolidated revenue was $251.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $309.4 million
Dec 14 Royal Dutch Shell :
* Shell-BG combination receives Chinese antitrust clearance
* Pre-conditional approval process now complete
* Will now seek approval from both sets of shareholders as we move towards deal completion in early 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says consolidated revenue was $251.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $309.4 million
* Valeant - Company continues to evaluate opportunities to improve its operating results and may initiate additional cost savings programs