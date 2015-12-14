BRIEF-Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with Zulily
* Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with e-commerce retailer, Zulily
Dec 14 Wolford AG :
* Revenue increase and positive operating results expected for entire year 2015/16
* Confirms its original target of generating a further increase in revenues and once again concluding current financial year with positive operating results
* Reported significant revenue growth in first six months of current financial year, with revenues up 9.1 pct to 79.24 million euros
* Revenue growth was 3.1 pct when adjusted for currency effects
* Half-year operating results (EBIT) of -0.28 million euros were below prior-year figure (H1 2014/15: 3.17 million euros)
* When adjusted to take account of all one-off effects, EBIT in first half of current financial year actually rose by 2.63 million euros
* H1 earnings after tax totaled -0.90 million euros compared to 1.38 million euros in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. announces first quarter financial results