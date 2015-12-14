BRIEF-Almost Family reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 EuKedos SpA :
* Shareholder Arkigest Srl exercises 4.0 million warrants "Warrant A Eukedos 2015" for total value of 3.6 million euros ($3.94 million)
* As a result of warrant conversion Arkigest will increase its stake in Eukedos to 46.35 percent
* Arkigest does not intend to launch a takeover bid on Eukedos shares
* Arkigest signed an agreement to sell 6.75 percent of Eukedos share capital after warrant conversion in order to be exempted from the obligation to launch a takeover bid on Eukedos shares
Source text: bit.ly/1NkmVhH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Xtant Medical Holding reports first quarter revenue of $22.1 million, 5% growth compared to the prior year period