BRIEF-Almost Family reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 Poxel SA :
* Announces Imeglimin Phase 2b Initiation in Japan
* Preparation of the clinical study of Phase 1 in PXL770: clinical development on track for first clinical data in mid-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xtant Medical Holding reports first quarter revenue of $22.1 million, 5% growth compared to the prior year period