* Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with e-commerce retailer, Zulily
Dec 14 Conduit Capital Ltd :
* Conduit Capital rights offer results
* 73.5 million rights offer shares (being 98.03 pct of total rights offer shares) were subscribed for
* Balance of rights offer shares (being 1.97 pct of total), not subscribed for by shareholders, has been taken up by underwriter, Ithuba Investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Morguard Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend