Dec 14 Conduit Capital Ltd :

* Conduit Capital rights offer results

* 73.5 million rights offer shares (being 98.03 pct of total rights offer shares) were subscribed for

* Balance of rights offer shares (being 1.97 pct of total), not subscribed for by shareholders, has been taken up by underwriter, Ithuba Investments