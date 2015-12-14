BRIEF-Kar Auction Services reports Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Kar Auction Services, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 14 Chr Hansen Holding A/S
* Has received a loan of 75 million euros ($82.19 million) from European Investment Bank, EIB, for the development of healthy food, EIB said in a statement.
* The loan will also be earmarked for the development of natural solutions improving probiotic cultures, protecting agricultural crops and exploring bacterial applications to human health. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Farmer Bros. Co. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results