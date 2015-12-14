BRIEF-UMH PROPERTIES INC Q1 CORE FFO PER SHARE $0.17
* UMH PROPERTIES INC - QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS $0.17 PER DILUTED SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Signs binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire entire capital of Ri Toowoomba (RIT) via its Australian subsidiary AZ Next Generation Advisory Pty Ltd (AZ NGA)
* Agreement includes a share swap of 49 percent of RIT's equity for AZ NGA shares and their progressive buy back over next ten years
* Remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to founding partners in cash over a two years period
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UMH PROPERTIES INC - QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS $0.17 PER DILUTED SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Monogram Residential Trust announces first quarter 2017 results