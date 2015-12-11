Dec 11 Psg Konsult Ltd
* PSG life will object to, dispute and contest tax
assessment from South African Revenue Service (SARS)
* Does not expect this dispute to have a negative impact on
company's current dividend payout policy to shareholders
* SARS has decided to classify and treat certain
investments on basis that contradicts senior counsel and
independent expert tax advice received by co
* Assessment includes alleged normal tax payment shortfall
of r113 million plus interest of r86 million, understatement
penalties of r169 million
