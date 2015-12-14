BRIEF-Garrison Capital reports qtrly net loss per share $0.24
* Garrison Capital Inc - Qtrly net investment income $4.2 million versus $4.9 million in three months ended december 31, 2016
Dec 14 SBM Holdings Ltd:
* Further to announcement issued on Nov. 25, 2015, co informs Sanjeev Nanavati will not be able to join SBM Holdings for personal reasons
* Says board of SBM Holdings ltd will continue to look for suitable candidates for position of chief executive officer Source: bit.ly/1jXIOZF
* Garrison Capital Inc - Qtrly net investment income $4.2 million versus $4.9 million in three months ended december 31, 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share - basic $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: