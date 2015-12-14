BRIEF-Garrison Capital reports qtrly net loss per share $0.24
* Garrison Capital Inc - Qtrly net investment income $4.2 million versus $4.9 million in three months ended december 31, 2016
Dec 14 Zurich Insurance Group Ag
* Says Gary Shaughnessy to become chief executive of Global Life
* Shaughnessy is 49, from Britain
* Shaughnessy has been CEO of Zurich UK Life since June 2012
* Qtrly earnings per share - basic $0.26