BRIEF-Teletech announces Q1 revenue $338.3 million
* Q1 revenue $338.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $324.4 million
Dec 14 Riber SA :
* Signs two new orders for research systems
* The Fraunhofer HHI (Heinrich Hertz Institute), ordered a gas source MBE 412 system, which will be delivered in 2016
* Riber has also sold a Compact 21 MBE machine to a leading laboratory in USA, which will help expand its research capabilities for new GaN structures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NVidia announces financial results for first quarter fiscal 2018