Dec 14 Riber SA :

* Signs two new orders for research systems

* The Fraunhofer HHI (Heinrich Hertz Institute), ordered a gas source MBE 412 system, which will be delivered in 2016

* Riber has also sold a Compact 21 MBE machine to a leading laboratory in USA, which will help expand its research capabilities for new GaN structures