BRIEF-Almost Family reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 Episurf Medical AB :
* New CFO, Pål Ryfors, joins Episurf to support commercial expansion and investor relations
* Ryfors joins as new CFO from Marginalen Bank where he acted as CFO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xtant Medical Holding reports first quarter revenue of $22.1 million, 5% growth compared to the prior year period