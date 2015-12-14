BRIEF-Almost Family reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 Grifols SA :
* Says Victor Grifols Roura to step down as CEO
* Says Victor Grifols Roura to remain in the company as non executive chairman
* Says CEO proposes that his brother Raimon Grifols Roura and son Victor Grifols Deu jointly occupy CEO position
* Changes to take full effect in 2017 with transition period in 2016
* Xtant Medical Holding reports first quarter revenue of $22.1 million, 5% growth compared to the prior year period