Dec 14 Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Has signed a definitive agreement for sale of IBA Molecular ("IBAM"), in which IBA has a 40 pct stake, to funds advised by Capvest Partners LP

* Transaction is estimated to be worth circa 55 million euros ($60.30 million) to IBA in cash

* Closing of transaction is expected by end of Q1 of 2016