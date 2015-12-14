BRIEF-Almost Family reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 Ion Beam Applications SA :
* Has signed a definitive agreement for sale of IBA Molecular ("IBAM"), in which IBA has a 40 pct stake, to funds advised by Capvest Partners LP
* Transaction is estimated to be worth circa 55 million euros ($60.30 million) to IBA in cash
* Closing of transaction is expected by end of Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Xtant Medical Holding reports first quarter revenue of $22.1 million, 5% growth compared to the prior year period