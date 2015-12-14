BRIEF-Almost Family reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 Neuron Bio SA :
* To propose 1.0 million euro ($1.10 million) capital increase, to grant one new share per eight owned shares
* To propose new business plan in Jan. 2016
* To negotiate with a group of investors who want to enter with 3 million euro capital
* Plans to commercialize its Alzheimer disease diagnostic tool in Spain and later in the US via its Neuron Bio USA Inc. unit
* Xtant Medical Holding reports first quarter revenue of $22.1 million, 5% growth compared to the prior year period