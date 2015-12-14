BRIEF-Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with Zulily
* Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with e-commerce retailer, Zulily
Dec 14 Hispania SA :
* Says Grupo Barcelo option to reach 49 percent stake in BAY Hotels & Leisure SA (BAY) is canceled
* Says reaches 76 percent in BAY, Grupo Barcelo reaches 24 percent in BAY
* Says has set its stake in BAY at 76 percent for 186 million euros ($203.9 million)
* Morguard Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend