* Says Grupo Barcelo option to reach 49 percent stake in BAY Hotels & Leisure SA (BAY) is canceled

* Says reaches 76 percent in BAY, Grupo Barcelo reaches 24 percent in BAY

* Says has set its stake in BAY at 76 percent for 186 million euros ($203.9 million)

