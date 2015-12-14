BRIEF-Marin Software Q1 revenue fell 25 percent to $20.3 million
* Marin Software announces first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 14 Formpipe Software AB :
* Recieves order from a Danish company worth 1.2 million Swedish crowns ($140,000)
* Order is for Lasernet through partner Tabellae
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5216 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Marin Software announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Coherent Inc says entered into amendment no. 1 and waiver to credit agreement - SEC filing