BRIEF-Xtant Medical Holdings reports Q1 revenue of $22.1 million
* Xtant Medical Holding reports first quarter revenue of $22.1 million, 5% growth compared to the prior year period
Dec 14 Kontigo Care AB :
* Signs framework agreement with companies within Humana group
* Agreement runs for one year with option for yearly extension
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S