India government panel rejects Boston Scientific plea on stent price caps
* India ignored the stent's superiority, Boston Scientific says
Dec 14 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* Says participation in European R&D project '2G Biofuel' resulted in two sets of patents related to second generation biofuels Source text: bit.ly/1P1Bn0s
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* India ignored the stent's superiority, Boston Scientific says
May 9 U.S. health regulators on Tuesday granted accelerated approval for Pfizer Inc's immuno-oncology drug Bavencio to treat advanced bladder cancer, marking the second approval in less than two months for the treatment developed along with Germany's Merck KGaA.