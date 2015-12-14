BRIEF-Almost Family reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 (Reuters) -
* Merck says acquires ormet circuits
* Merck says acquisition to enhance position as semiconductor materials supplier
* Merck says deal complements existing integrated circuit materials business unit Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
* Xtant Medical Holding reports first quarter revenue of $22.1 million, 5% growth compared to the prior year period