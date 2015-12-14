BRIEF-Coherent enters into amendment no. 1 and waiver to credit agreement
* Coherent Inc says entered into amendment no. 1 and waiver to credit agreement - SEC filing
Dec 14 Indra Sistemas SA :
* To implement its video surveillance technology in Sydney railway for 48 million euros ($52.58 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EXAR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS